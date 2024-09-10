New Photo Of Kenny Omega Looking Healthy Amid AEW Hiatus

Kenny Omega had been out of action for months before undergoing surgery. However, he appears much healthier these days.

Omega revealed in December 2023 that he had been diagnosed with diverticulitis. If the top star had not been diagnosed at the time, he could have died from a blood infection, which had a 50 percent chance of occurring.

Omega had been paired with Chris Jericho on AEW television, and the promotion was preparing for a match against Ricky Starks and Big Bill at the Worlds End pay-per-view event in late December. He then vanished from television.

In August, it was reported that Omega is ‘training with moderate intensity.’ However, he continues to have abdominal weakness and has not taken any bumps.

There is still no timetable for his in-ring return. A fan recently posted a photo with Omega, which you can see below: