New Positive Changes Set by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan at WWE HQ Meeting

WWE officials held an all-employee meeting today.

According to Fightful Select, WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and Chief Content Officer Triple H held the meeting at company HQ today, where they announced additional positive changes for employees.

It was observed that the three worked together diligently during the meeting, and it appeared to contribute to an increase in employee morale within the company.

The employees were informed, as part of the series of announcements, that the company will be expanding its flexible work policy and that further details will be provided in the near future.

The policy on flexible work hours was introduced for the first time during a “Town Hall” meeting that was held virtually in November of 2020. It was then announced that the policy will allow employees, depending on their position within the company, to choose whether they want to work from the office or from home, and will not require employees to report back to the office full-time. This decision will be based on the employee’s preference. This occurred during the initial year that the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. There is as of yet no information regarding the nature of the policy expansion that will be implemented.

Additionally, the executives of WWE announced that the number of paid holidays that employees will receive will increase significantly. WWE has announced that they will be celebrating Veteran’s Day, Juneteenth, Thanksgiving Eve, and a “floating holiday” in 2023.

New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day (July 3-4), Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving (November 22-24), and Christmas are currently included on the list of holidays for which employees receive paid time off (December 25-29).

It was mentioned that WWE will still tour some of these dates, which means that certain workers’ days off might be different than usual.