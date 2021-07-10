New Poster For Upcoming Movie With John Cena

John Cena took to Twitter on Friday and revealed a new poster for the “Argylle” spy thriller movie that he was just announce for.

As noted, it was announced earlier this week that Cena as been announced for the new “Argylle” movie franchise. The first film in the franchise will start filming in Europe this August. Cena is expected to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, and it’s possible that he won’t have to head to Europe until after the pay-per-view, or that he can work around filming for WWE dates.

You can click here for full details on the “Argylle” plot and the all-star cast. The promotional poster from Cena appears to show his character.

You can see the poster below-