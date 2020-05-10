New Preview Video For “Undertaker: The Last Ride” Special On WWE Network

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As many of you know by now, WWE’s new docuseries “Undertaker: The Last Ride” will debut tonight following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. In the first broadcast, The Undertaker discussed the streak, and more. You can check out a preview clip for tonight’s episode below:

