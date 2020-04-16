New Pro Wrestling Trademark Filings

WWE filed to trademark phrases for Naomi and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on Sunday, April 5.

“Rated R Superstar” was filed for Edge, for general pro wrestling use. The following use description was provided to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler; providing wrestling news via a global computer network”

WWE also filed to trademark “Feel The Glow” for Naomi, for merchandise. The following use description was filed:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

On a related note, a man named Robert Meyer from Pittsburgh, PA filed to trademark “The Conquistadors” on Friday, April 10. The following use description was included with the filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Professional wrestling contests, sports entertainment, live character art preformance, character development, theatrical performances, Video distribution”

This hasn’t been confirmed, but the Conquistadors trademark could’ve been filed by an indie wrestling veteran and promoter known as “Wildthing” Rob Wilds, whose real name is Rob Meyer.

“Los Conquistadores” was the name of a WWE tag team in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The gimmick was later used in 2000 and 2003 by various WWE Superstars, including Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boys, and others. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle briefly used the “Conquistador” gimmick in 2018 to win a Battle Royal to qualify for the WWE World Cup. An enhancement talent used the gimmick the following week on RAW to continue the storyline between Angle and King Baron Corbin.