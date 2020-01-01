New Problem Involving WWE 2K20 Video Game

WWE 2K20, which has been plagued with technical issues since the game’s release, is now dealing with a glitch involving the year 2020. The year change has caused the game to crash unless you reset the time on your system back to 2019. 2K Games issued the following statement:

“Hey Superstars! We are aware of the issues related to #WWE2K20 crashing and are currently investigating. We are working towards a solution and will update you all when we have more information.”