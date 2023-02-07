New Producer Begins Working With WWE to Assist the Women’s Division

Jason Cade, a former independent wrestler, is now a WWE Producer.

Cade was previously mentioned as starting soon in the new role, and now Fightful Select reports that Cade was at this week’s RAW to work behind-the-scenes as a producer.

Cade was the producer for Monday night’s WWE Main Event match between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. For this week’s Main Event spoilers, which also featured Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Creed Brothers, click here.

It is unclear whether Cade is working on a trial or full-time basis, but he was brought in to assist in the production of women’s division matches.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tyson Kidd referred Cade to WWE, and Cade assisted Kidd in producing the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.