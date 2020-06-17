New R-Truth Show On The WWE Network

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning to announce that “R-Truth’s Game Show” will premiere on Tuesday, July 14. The show will feature WWE Superstars participating in various tasks and answering questions via video calls while Truth acts as the host. WWE actually filmed a pilot for the show back in May 2017 but it was never produced as a series, until now.