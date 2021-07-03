New RAW Main Event For Monday, Miz TV Segment Also Announced

It was previously announced that Xavier Woods would return to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title singles main event on Monday, as a follow-up to the recent RAW Hell In a Cell match that saw Lashley defeat Woods.

In an update, WWE has changed Woods vs. Lashley to a tag team match. Woods will team with Kofi Kingston to face Lashley and MVP.

As noted, this week’s RAW saw Kingston and MVP have a face-off segment while Woods and Lashley had the night off. The segment ended with Kingston dropping MVP at ringside with Trouble In Paradise. Kingston is scheduled to challenge Lashley for the WWE Title at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

WWE has also announced a special Money In the Bank edition of MizTV for Monday’s RAW. The Miz will host the segment with John Morrison, Ricochet, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre, who are the red brand participants for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The confirmed blue brand participants for the eight-man match as of this writing are Big E and Kevin Owens.