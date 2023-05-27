New RAW Star Helps Trish Stratus Defeat Becky Lynch At WWE Night Of Champions

Zoey Stark assisted WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in defeating Becky Lynch today at WWE Night of Champions.

Stratus dominated the majority of the match. Lynch launched an attack at one point, and Stratus attempted to crawl under the ring. Lynch came to a halt and rolled her back into the ring, but Stratus distracted the referee. This allowed Stark to emerge from beneath the ring and perform the Z360 on Lynch. Trish then hit Stratusfaction for the pin to win after Stark rolled Lynch back in.

Lynch vs. Stratus was reported to continue into SummerSlam in August, so a Stark vs. Lynch feud will allow them to keep things going until then. In the 2023 WWE Draft, Stark was drafted from WWE NXT to RAW.

This was Trish’s first singles match since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019t.

Several highlights from the match at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia are included below: