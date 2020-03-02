New Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned Tonight

The Street Profits defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

The title change came after Kevin Owens hit the ring and laid Rollins out with a Stunner while AOP and Murphy were arguing with the referee over AOP being ejected to the back. This was a “Now or Never” title match meaning Ford and Dawkins could no longer challenge for the titles if they lost.

This is the first main roster title run for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Rollins and Murphy won the titles back on the January 20 RAW episode from Wichita, by defeating The Viking Raiders.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was the opening match: