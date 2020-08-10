New RAW Underground Merchandise, SummerSlam Event Tournament On Social Media

– WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Shane McMahon’s RAW Underground concept, as seen below. The two logo t-shirts are currently priced at $27.99.
– As seen below, the WWE Network social media accounts have launched their Greatest SummerSlam of All-Time Tournament. Fans can vote for the best SummerSlam events of all-time, to determine the greatest. The 32-event tournament is now live on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The winning event will be revealed on August 23, the day of the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view.
