New Report About WWE’s Viewership On YouTube

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about WWE’s viewership on YouTube:

Among males 13-24, WWE had more unique viewers (8.3M) in the U.S. on YouTube and Facebook than SportsCenter (6.3M) or ESPN (6.3M), from Feb-Dec 2020, according to Tubular Labs. pic.twitter.com/CqPzRUgSgi

These numbers are insightful because they refer to U.S. unique viewers.

Public view counts are global and likely from emerging economies where CPMs are still low. Furthermore, this is a count of unique monthly viewers, as opposed to a count of views from redundant viewers.

— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 28, 2021