New Report About WWE’s Viewership On YouTube

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about WWE’s viewership on YouTube:
Among males 13-24, WWE had more unique viewers (8.3M) in the U.S. on YouTube and Facebook than SportsCenter (6.3M) or ESPN (6.3M), from Feb-Dec 2020, according to Tubular Labs. pic.twitter.com/CqPzRUgSgi
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 28, 2021
These numbers are insightful because they refer to U.S. unique viewers.
Public view counts are global and likely from emerging economies where CPMs are still low. Furthermore, this is a count of unique monthly viewers, as opposed to a count of views from redundant viewers.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 28, 2021