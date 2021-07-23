New Report On AEW’s Discussions With Daniel Bryan & When They Started

As we’ve reported here on PWMania.com, Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed with AEW and is expected to make his debut during the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT, which airs live from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 22.

In an update, Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes (the original source) reports that AEW’s internal talks on bringing Bryan in began back in May after his WWE contract expired.

AEW started discussing Bryan coming in at that time but there were no negotiations or talks happening then, it was purely conjecture. The talks between AEW and Bryan did not actually begin until sometime over the last couple of weeks.

There is still no word on how long Bryan has signed for, or how much the contract is worth.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.