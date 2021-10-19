New Report On How WWE Felt About Adam Cole On The Main Roster

Bruce Prichard was the one who reportedly suggested controversial creative ideas for Adam Cole before he decided to leave the company and join AEW back in the summer. As we’ve noted, several main roster ideas were pitched for Cole’s main roster call-up if he were to sign with the company over AEW, and these ideas were met with criticism from fans online once revealed. One idea had WWE changing Cole’s look with a haircut, and serving as a heel manager to “Bearcat” Keith Lee, in a similar role that Lio Rush once worked with Bobby Lashley.

In an update, it was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Prichard was the one who came up with these suggested ideas for Cole. It was noted how WWE officials have a mentality that they have the best pro wrestling product, and that they can just ride it out in regards to competition with AEW. It was also noted that WWE officials are not putting a lot of thought into making changes to the overall presentation of the product. There’s also a feeling that AEW just needs to burn themselves out like WCW did years ago.

Regarding Cole, WWE reportedly did not see him like someone who could be a top star on the main roster. This is why the changes were pitched for his potential call-up. Dave Meltzer noted how everyone knew how good Cole was, but officials felt like Cole was too small to be a big time Superstar.

Cole is currently in The Elite with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in AEW. He teamed with The Bucks to defeat The Dark Order on last Saturday’s special Saturday Night Dynamite episode, and before that he teamed with Omega and The Bucks to defeat Bryan Danielson, Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express on the Dynamite Second Anniversary episode.