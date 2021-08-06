New Report On Ric Flair’s Most Recent WWE Contract

Ric Flair was said to be under a “tremendous” WWE Ambassador contract with the company before being released earlier this week.

As noted, Flair recently contacted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon directly, and requested his release. That release was then granted this week.

The Wrestling Observer now reports that Flair was earning significantly more money on his recent WWE Ambassador contract than he made even in his best years as World Heavyweight Champion in WCW. Flair signed that last contract in 2020.

Flair confirmed in his post-release statements that the relationship with WWE remains positive. It was noted that Flair likely will not speak out against WWE as he believes doing so could negatively impact the WWE career of daughter Charlotte Flair, and he won’t risk that.