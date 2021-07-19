New Report On SummerSlam And WWE Momentum

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE reportedly feels like they can keep the momentum they gained this weekend with SmackDown and Money in the Bank, and have it stay strong through to SummerSlam. The following report was filed by WrestleVotes this morning-

SummerSlam is scheduled for 8/21 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Rumored matches include Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, & more.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.

