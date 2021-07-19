New Report On SummerSlam And WWE Momentum

WWE reportedly feels like they can keep the momentum they gained this weekend with SmackDown and Money in the Bank, and have it stay strong through to SummerSlam. The following report was filed by WrestleVotes this morning-

Talked to a few sources and it seems as though WWE feels like they can absolutely keep the energy & momentum created so far this past weekend and carry it all the way thru to SummerSlam. If they can, we are looking at an all time PPV event come 8/21. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2021

SummerSlam is scheduled for 8/21 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Rumored matches include Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, & more.

