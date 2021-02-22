New Report On The WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania

A new report from WrestleVotes claims The Miz is not currently scheduled for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37, while Bobby Lashley is scheduled for the match.

This is interesting because The Miz just won the title from Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber PPV last night, after Lashley attacked McIntyre and left him vulnerable for a Money in the Bank cash in. It was not revealed how WWE will get to this plan, or who else will be involved in the WWE Championship match with Lashley, be it McIntyre or someone else.

