New Report On What Happened With Melina’s Recent WWE Return

Former WWE Women’s Champion Melina was apparently heading to WWE NXT before her recent return to the company fell through. It was reported back in September, via PWInsider, that Melina had signed a deal to return to WWE within that week. Melina denied the report on Facebook, and indicated that she would like to return, but had not signed. That was the last we heard of Melina possibly returning.

In an update, former pro wrestling manager and Survivor star Jonny Fairplay recently appeared on a PWTorch podcast with Wade Keller and said Melina was headed to The Robert Stone Brand in NXT. Fairplay said he hung out with the former Robbie E several weeks ago and while he’s not being used now, he had plans to have Melina in the group. Fairplay also noted that Melina had to have surgery of some kind, which may have led to her return being delayed or nixed altogether.

“I hung out with Robbie E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy,” Fairplay said.

The Robert Stone Brand has been off NXT TV since October following Aliyah’s loss to Toni Storm.