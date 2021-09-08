New Report On When Kevin Owens’ WWE Contract Expires

Kevin Owens’ WWE contract is reportedly expiring within the next 6 months.

As noted earlier today, Owens fueled rumors and speculation on possibly going to AEW when he referenced his former “Mount Rushmore” stable with Adam Cole and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. The reference was interesting as Owens mentioned in a spring 2018 interview that he had re-signed with WWE for 5 years, apparently putting him with the company until early 2023 or so.

In an update, Owens’ WWE contract is actually set to expire in January 2022 and not some time in early 2023, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that WWE restructured several contracts ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Owens’ contract was one of those deals that changed. The restructuring led to Owens’ contract expiration date being changed to January 2022. There is no word on exactly why Owens’ deal was shortened, but we will keep you updated when more information becomes available. WWE officials are well aware of when Owens’ contract expires, unlike the recent contract situation with Cole.

There is also no word on what Owens has in mind for the future, but today’s Twitter tease could be an indication.