New Report On WWE Pay Changes For Wrestlers

Throughout much of the company’s long and storied history, WWE has paid talent using a downside guarantee system whereby talent are guaranteed a set amount each year, but they can earn more money on top of that through merchandise sales, working house shows, pay-per-view bonuses and other avenues.

That is no longer the case for most WWE talent, though, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Most WWE Superstars now are simply paid a salary and they no longer receive extra money from merch, working house shows or pay-per-views. The guaranteed money talent earn, though, is higher than it ever has been. The pay structure remains different for top talent, Meltzer noted.

The update on WWE’s pay structure comes after Meltzer reported Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were WWE’s top earners, making more than $5 million per year from their guaranteed contracts. An unnamed top star makes close to $4 million while other top Superstars receive between $2 million and $3 million annually.