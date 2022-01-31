New Report On WWE Possibly Breaking RK-Bro Up

WWE has discussed plans for the split of Randy Orton and Riddle, known as RK-Bro. Some WWE writers reportedly feel like the Orton vs. Riddle match should be for the WWE Championship. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to spilt them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 31, 2022

It was reported earlier today that WWE had plans for Riddle to win the Royal Rumble at one point.

