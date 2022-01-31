New Report On WWE Possibly Breaking RK-Bro Up

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE has discussed plans for the split of Randy Orton and Riddle, known as RK-Bro. Some WWE writers reportedly feel like the Orton vs. Riddle match should be for the WWE Championship. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

It was reported earlier today that WWE had plans for Riddle to win the Royal Rumble at one point.

Stay tuned for the latest on RK-Bro.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR