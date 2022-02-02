New Reports On Shane McMahon’s Departure & Bad Bunny In The Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com reported earlier, it was revealed that Shane McMahon is no longer with the company after his father, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, made the decision to “quietly let him go” after the WWE Royal Rumble debacle from the weekend where he had major heat over how he produced the match and came up with the creative.

Now WrestleVotes reports that the Shane story could have “ripple effects” for years to come. They filed the following report today-

This Shane McMahon story could ripple effects for years to come. It goes beyond anything that may or may not have happened Saturday night. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2022

On a related note, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that there was concern over rapper Bad Bunny’s Royal Rumble entry number on Saturday. Zarian filed the following report today-

Few notes from source regarding Shane and the Rumble. There were numerous changes to what number Bad Bunny would be. This was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset. WWE doesn’t want to come off negatively with such a major outside star. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 2, 2022

Bad Bunny entered the Royal Rumble at #27 and was the 26th elimination, tossed out by Brock Lesnar, the winner, after 7:41 in the match. Bunny eliminated Sheamus & Dolph Ziggler in the match with Rey Mysterio assisting in Ziggler’s elimination.