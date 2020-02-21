New ROH 18TH Anniversary PPV Match Announced

ROH has announced Session Moth Martina vs. Nicole Savoy for the upcoming 18th Anniversary PPV.

ROH 18TH Anniversary PPV will be held on Friday 3/13 in Las Vegas. The card is as follows:

-ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

-ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll

-Adam Brooks vs. Slex

-The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle

-Martina vs. Nicole Savoy

-Dealer’s Choice Four-Way For A Future Championship Shot: Tyler Bateman vs. Kenny King vs. Dan Maff vs. Shane Taylor