New Roman Reigns Documentary Reportedly In The Works

A documentary about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently under production.

According to a fresh claim from The Wrestling Observer, A&E is working on a biography program about The Tribal Chief. This suggests that the documentary will be part of the fourth season of “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, which has yet to be confirmed.

The WWE Biography Documentary on A&E mainly focus on Hall of Famers and Legends who are no longer active. Season two featured WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio, while season three, which concluded in mid-April, included Paige (as AEW’s Saraya) and Charlotte Flair.

There’s no news on when season four of “Biography: WWE Legends” will premiere.