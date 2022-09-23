New Rule on How Long WWE NXT Talent Have to Make It to TV

It has been reported that WWE NXT has adopted a new policy regarding talent.

According to a recent report published by the Wrestling Observer, talents have two years to improve themselves to the point where they are “good enough” to make it to NXT TV; otherwise, they will be let go.

It was pointed out that a significant number of people are currently “on the clock.”

This new doctrine was referred to as a new rule; however, it is possible that it is more in the nature of a strong recommendation than a hard-and-fast rule. According to reports, the edict applies to everyone who signs with the company from this point forward, in addition to those who have already begun their careers with the company.