New Rumor About The 2021 WWE SummerSlam Location

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has reportedly been talk about the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV taking place at an outdoor venue in Arizona or Texas.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Madison Square Garden could potentially be in the running:

“I’ve heard Madison Square Garden, oh I shouldn’t have said that… anyway It may not be, but it’s under consideration. It’s not like it’s been announced or anything.”

WWE has not produced a PPV event at MSG since the 2011 Survivor Series PPV due to the increased costs of renting the building for a televised event. The last RAW and Smackdown episodes at the venue took place in September of 2019.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote that WWE is planning to have Summerslam take place on Sunday, August 22nd but a location hasn’t been finalized yet.