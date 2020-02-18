New Rumor On The 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

A new post from @Wrestlevotes states that the NWO might not be the only Superstars to receive their second Hall of Fame rings in Tampa during the 2020 WWE HOF induction ceremony this April. The report says:

“Working on confirming another Hall of Fame name. If what I’m hearing is accurate, the nWo won’t be the only superstars receiving their 2nd HOF ring that night.”

There is no word on who the Hall of Famer or Hall of Famers are that might be going in for a second time, but we will let you know when more information is available. This should be taken as a rumor for now.