New Rumors On The 2020 WWE HOF Class

Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger and The Bella Twins are rumored for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes.

As noted earlier in the week, it was reported that this year’s Class is “a bit eccentric” compared to previous years. WWE previously announced the 2020 headliners as Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman). It’s been noted in response to fan questions that Christian, The Brood and Strike Force (Tito Santana, Rick Martel) will not be inducted this year.

The Bella Twins are both currently pregnant, and are scheduled to give birth within a week and a half of each other. Liger retired at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom event earlier this year.

There’s no word yet on if WWE is planning to induct Liger and The Bellas or not, but we will keep you updated.