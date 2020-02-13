New Rumors On WrestleMania 36 & AJ Styles vs. Undertaker

As we’ve noted, it’s been rumored that WWE has Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt planned for WrestleMania 36 in April. It’s also rumored that John Cena will wrestle this year on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but no opponent has been revealed.

A new report from @Wrestlevotes seems to indicate that Cena vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been considered. It was noted that Cena, Wyatt, Reigns and Goldberg could potentially be tied together in terms of replacements for WrestleMania, but nothing is definitive.

“Some smoke around these 4 superstars and their Mania placements. Nothing definitive, but they could be tied together,” the report said. They asked fans how they’d like to see it play out and continued, “Wyatt vs Reigns for the title & Cena vs Goldberg – OR – Wyatt vs Cena for the title (record #17) & Reigns vs Goldberg?”

In another Wrestlemania rumor, WrestleZone reports that AJ Styles vs. Undertaker is planned.

It’s important to remember that these are just rumors for now.