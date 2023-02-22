New Rumors Regarding Vince McMahon’s Creative Role In WWE

There are new rumors about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon getting back into the creative process.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a WWE talent reached out and said Vince is back on the creative team. Although Vince’s involvement with creative could not be confirmed, this was the word from someone on the WWE roster.

The talent mentioned that there is “another power struggle” going on because Vince is assisting with creative. It was also reported that talents had discussed Vince in creative, but there was no confirmation. The original source also believed that Vince’s involvement would be revealed soon.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have told wrestlers that Vince has some input, but Triple H has the final say.

On the other hand, multiple people within WWE have stated that they are not hearing about Vince working creatively, and that they are not interacting with him each week. People are not seeing Vince backstage or hearing about how he has pitched different ideas. Furthermore, a WWE higher-up responded to Sapp’s initial tidbit about Vince being back with creative, insisting that this is “absolutely false,” and that Vince is not back with the writing team.

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported today that he was told “flat out” that Vince is not returning to creative.

Following Omos’ challenge on this week’s RAW, WWE is teasing a WrestleMania 39 match between Brock Lesnar and Omos. There has been some speculation that Vince is behind this idea, but word is that Vince did not come up with Omos vs. Lesnar.