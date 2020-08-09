New Sasha Banks Photoshoot, Shayna Baszler Reacts To Her Birthday, Ruby Riott

– WWE posted the following video, showing Sasha Banks doing a photoshoot with both of her title belts following Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast:

– Ruby Riott has posted a new vlog, which you can see below. In this episode, she interviews Mark Andrews:

– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler turned 40 years old on Saturday. With her birthday, WWE posted a new edition of “WWE Playlist” to celebrate:

She took to Twitter today, saying, “Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!! A day of revelry and glory!!”

Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020

A day of revelry and glory!! https://t.co/iJFBjGsVxV — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020

– Zack Gibson turned 30 years old on Saturday.