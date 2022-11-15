New Sasha Banks Trademarks Indicate Her Next Move

This past week, some interesting trademark applications may have revealed Mercedes Varnado’s future plans (aka Sasha Banks). Michael Dockins filed the trademarks on behalf of Banks’ company Soulnado, Inc., which was formed in August. Dockins handles many trademark-related matters for professional wrestlers.

On November 10, the following trademarks were filed:

* Mercedes Mone’

* Mone’ Talks

* Bank Mone’

* Statement Maker

The filings are clearly unrelated to WWE. The trademarks are intended for the following uses:

– G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry

– G & S: Decals; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters

– G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty

– G & S: Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

– G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures

– G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable.