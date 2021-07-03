New Segment and Matches For ROH Best In The World Revealed

Two matches are now official for the ROH Best In the World Hour One show, while a segment has been announced for the pay-per-view.

Ring of Honor announced today that the Hour One pre-show for the upcoming Best In the World pay-per-view will feature a singles match and a tag team match. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas, Beer City Bruiser) will face PCO and Danhausen, while former MexiSquad partners Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita will do battle.

The matches were announced today in the “Eck’s Files” column by Kevin Eck. Hour One will air for free on multiple platforms.

It was also announced that Matt Taven will be appearing at Best In the World for a special edition of his “Trending with Taven” interview show.

“Matt Taven doesn’t have a match at Best in the World, but he will be on the show with a special edition of his Trending With Taven interview show. This should be very interesting considering Taven’s recent state of mind, as he has let his former friend Vincent get into his head,” Eck wrote.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven” interview show

Hour One

PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas, Beer City Bruiser)

Hour One

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita