New Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE confirmed a new segment for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which has the Great American Bash theme.

A face-to-face between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross will happen. WWE sent out this:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano will meet face-to-face this Tuesday at NXT Great American Bash, live on USA Network at 8/7 C.

Gargano was enraged after Kross responded to his ambush attacks last Tuesday by trying to run him over. He called out Kross on Twitter Saturday ahead of NXT Great American Bash.

Kross replied, equating Gargano to “bugs that crawl in and out of dog crap” before accepting Gargano’s invitation, but with one caveat: It’s just him and Gargano.

Samoa Joe caught the interaction and confirmed he would be at the Great American Bash to make sure things don’t get out of hand from this meeting.

And General Manager William Regal is expecting fireworks at NXT Great American Bash when Kross and Gargano meet.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross And Johnny Gargano To Meet Face-To-Face

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row To Host A Championship Cypher

* MSK (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (NXT Tag Team Titles Match)

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c) vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly