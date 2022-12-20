New Segment Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Updated Card

During this week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed.

AEW has been airing these Powerhouse Hobbs vignettes for a few weeks now, and the next chapter will air during this week’s show. Hobbs is seen walking through Oakland, CA, not far from his hometown of East Palo Alto, in the video below. He promised to take what was rightfully his.

“I walk up and down these streets,” he said. “I’ve been bullied, I’ve been beaten up… it’s only made me tougher. I’m going to let each and every one of you feel the pain, the hurt, the happiness. I’m taking what belongs to me.”

Hobbs’ most recent AEW match was on November 19 at Full Gear, where he worked the Triple Threat with Wardlow and the winner, AEW TNT & ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Prior to that, he defeated Rico Gonzalez on AEW Dark in late October and lost the Unsanctioned Lights Out match to Ricky Starks at the Grand Slam Rampage on September 23.

The following is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum, as well as the Hobbs promo:

* The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Match #5 in the Best Of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)

