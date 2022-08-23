New Segment Announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

AEW has announced that Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will face off on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Bryan Danielson defeated Garcia in the opening match of last week’s House of The Dragon episode of AEW Dynamite, which lasted about 25 minutes. Danielson extended a handshake to Garcia following the match, and Garcia appeared to accept it when Jericho attacked from behind and knocked him out. Jericho rushed up to Garcia, shoved him away, and yelled and pointed at him. Jericho gave Garcia the finger before warning him and leaving as the episode came to a close.

According to AEW, Jericho is now doubting Garcia’s commitment to The Jericho Appreciation Society and intends to confront him directly on Dynamite.

“As @bryandanielson offered @GarciaWrestling a handshake after a classic bout last week, @IAmJericho ambushed Bryan from behind; Jericho was shocked when Garcia impeded his assault! Now Jericho’s questioned Garcia’s loyalty & will confront him face-to-face TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite,” AEW tweeted.

Here is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH:

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will come face-to-face

* Ricky Starks will address Powerhouse Hobbs

* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

* Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

* AEW, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal in a non-title match

* First Round match in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions with Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) vs. United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). Winners will face The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) in the semi-finals

* AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Title