New Segment Confirmed for WWE RAW, Update on Logan Paul’s Return to RAW

The Miz and Logan Paul will continue their WWE SummerSlam programme during Monday’s post-Money In the Bank and Independence Day edition of RAW.

WWE has announced that The Miz will appear on Monday’s RAW to answer to Paul’s recent warning, which he issued when he signed his contract at WWE HQ last week.

Paul will appear on the July 18 episode of RAW, according to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, even though WWE hasn’t officially confirmed him for any upcoming RAW episodes.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paul recently agreed to a multi-year contract with WWE that calls for several matches each year. You can view the contract details by clicking here, or you can view images and a video from his visit to the WWE HQ and his warning to The Miz, along with comments from Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque by clicking here.

At WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, Paul and The Miz teamed to defeat The Mysterios, but Miz turned on Paul after the match. In a segment on last week’s RAW, Miz responded to some photos of Paul training in the ring that he had tweeted before he signed his contract. He said that despite the attack at WrestleMania, they were still on good terms and that they would get back together to continue their winning ways at SummerSlam and eventually become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA:

– Money In the Bank fallout

– Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios

– The Miz responds to warning from Logan Paul

