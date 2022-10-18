New Segment Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

During special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Tony Schiavone will interview William Regal.

AEW has announced that Schiavone will interview Regal before the main event, in which Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against “Hangman” Adam Page in his hometown.

The latest card for this week’s Dynamite from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH is as follows:

* Renee Paquette will interview Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defends against Best Friends and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida

