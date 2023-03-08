New Segment Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

Ricky Starks will appear on tonight’s post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Starks will be featured on tonight’s Dynamite, just three nights after his big Revolution victory over Chris Jericho.

The following is the updated card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center:

* Fallout from AEW Revolution

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Face of The Revolution Ladder Match winner Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* We will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal

* We will hear from Ricky Starks