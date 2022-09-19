New Segment Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW

MizTV has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast from San Jose, California.

The Miz extended an invitation to Dexter Lumis to appear on MizTV, and the WWE noted in their announcement that Lumis will bring his threatening aura to the show.

“Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Miz will invite Dexter Lumis to appear on ‘Miz TV’ in an attempt to finally get to the bottom of Lumis’ recent attacks on The A-Lister. The Awesome One has been running scared in recent weeks as Lumis has abducted him during matches and has even stalked The Miz in his own home. Even with security and police presence beefed up during Raw, Lumis has managed to sneak in and haunt The Miz senseless. The Miz has seemingly almost run out of his wits and will confront the bizarre Superstar in the hopes of stopping the freaky Lumis. Will Lumis appear on ‘Miz TV’? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote.

You can click here for spoilers on plans for tonight’s RAW.

Here is the updated announced RAW line-up for tonight:

* Dexter Lumis on MizTV

* Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

Here is a promo for tonight: