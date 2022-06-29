New Segment Set for NXT Great American Bash, WWE Stars to Appear?, Updated Card

WWE NXT 2.0’s special edition next week will feature a Great American Bash BBQ.

New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs were celebrating their victory from the previous week when Pretty Deadly interrupted their celebration on this week’s go-home episode. The champions emptied the ring of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, who had previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Titles for 287 days back in 2021, as the segment came to a close.

Following the show, Briggs, Jensen, and Fallon Henley spoke with McKenzie Mitchell, and it was revealed that they will be hosting the Great American Bash BBQ the following Tuesday night.

Briggs mentioned that the barbecue will also be open to Superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

On Tuesday, July 5, the 2022 NXT Great American Bash will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida’s WWE Performance Center. Below is the updated card and video of Briggs, Jensen, and Henley following the show.

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen host the Great American Bash BBQ with NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstars invited