New Segments Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT (5/30/2023)

You can officially pencil in a pair of new segments for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Battleground episode of NXT on the USA Network at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has announced a “Tiffy-bration” segment with Tiffany Stratton celebrating her new NXT Women’s Championship victory from this past Sunday night.

Also added to the lineup for tonight is a segment featuring NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes, who will address his NXT Battleground 2023 victory over former title-holder Bron Breakker and discuss what is next for him.

As noted, the Weaponized Steel Cage match between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane will kick off tonight’s show, which also features the revelation of the mystery attacker who has been running wild over the NXT women’s division.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.