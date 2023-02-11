New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

You can officially pencil in a new segment for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.
Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program from El Paso, TX., a segment featuring “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes has been announced.
“There’s a storm brewing,” Rhodes wrote via Twitter in a reply to the initial announcement from the official AEW Twitter feed.
Also added to the lineup is a segment where we will hear from Mark Briscoe.
