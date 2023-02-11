New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

You can officially pencil in a new segment for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program from El Paso, TX., a segment featuring “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes has been announced.

“There’s a storm brewing,” Rhodes wrote via Twitter in a reply to the initial announcement from the official AEW Twitter feed.

Also added to the lineup is a segment where we will hear from Mark Briscoe.

Make sure to join us here tonight at PWMania.com starting 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from El Paso, TX.