New Segments Revealed For AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Updated Line-Up

Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson will appear live in separate segments on next Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Danielson will speak as he pursues AEW World Champion MJF. Starks’ appearance comes just one week after MJF retained the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring with a low blow in the Winner Takes All main event at Winter Is Coming. After the match, Danielson came out and chased MJF away before raising Starks’ hand in the air to bring the show to a close.

The following is the updated announced card for next week’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum:

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Match #5 in the Best Of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)