New SmackDown Matches For Tonight, Alexa Bliss’ Return, Kevin Owens/WWE Update

– WWE has confirmed Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in new Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for tonight’s SmackDown. The only other content confirmed for tonight’s show are appearances by Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair. For a spoiler on tonight’s main event, click here.

– Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez will take place in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 17 episode of WWE Raw. in two weeks.

– Fightful Select has confirmed that Kevin Owens has signed a new five-year contract with WWE, which officially began the day of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this past weekend.