New Special On Jeff Hardy Coming To WWE Network

WWE Network news issued the following press release revealing a new special on former WWE world champion Jeff Hardy that will be coming to the network on July 12th. Check out the details below.

We exclusively revealed a new episode of WWE Break It Down is set to premiere on WWE Network featuring Sheamus. In a fitting parallel, another WWE Network original will be airing that same weekend highlighting Sheamus’ recent rival: Jeff Hardy.

More specifically, a new episode of WWE Chronicle will be coming to WWE Network and will highlight the Charismatic Enigma and former World Heavyweight Champion. That special is set to premiere on Sunday, July 12th. Jeff Hardy recently returned to WWE after battling both an injury and personal demons, both of which has been focused on during WWE television in recent months.