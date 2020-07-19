New Spoiler Details Regarding The Swamp Fight At WWE Extreme Rules

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Extreme Rules swap fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was filmed on Thursday night.

According to WrestlingInc.com, it was a six to seven hour shoot as multiple takes of spots were done from various angles. The finished product is expected to be 20 to 30 minutes.

The match will reportedly include various reptiles including an alligator and a snake.

Bray Wyatt was said to have a lot of influence in the match and Vince McMahon was apparently not involved in the match production.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc also noted the following, “For the finish, we were told that it’s something like Jason from Friday The 13th and a horror movie where someone is taken away or disappears. That person will return to continue this feud.”