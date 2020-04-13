New Superstars Qualify For Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The female RAW Superstars have all qualified for the upcoming women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the MITB pay-per-view on May 10.

Tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center saw Asuka defeat Ruby Riott to qualify, while Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan to qualify, and Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane to earn her spot.

The line-up for the six-woman MITB Ladder Match could be finalized during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. WWE has announced just one women’s qualifying match for Friday and that’s Dana Brooke vs. Naomi.

SmackDown will also feature at least one men’s MITB qualifying match – Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan.

As noted, the RAW line-up for the men’s MITB Ladder Match will be decided next Monday night as the following qualifiers take place – Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and MVP vs. Apollo Crews.

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on May 10. Below is the announced line-up:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Cesaro or Daniel Bryan vs. TBA vs. TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke or Naomi vs. TBA vs. TBA