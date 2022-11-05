New Tag-Team Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Rampage In Atlantic City, N.J.

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

A big late addition to tonight’s AEW Rampage before the show hits the air at 10/9c on TNT.

Ahead of tonight’s show from Atlantic City, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of The Gates of Agony vs. WarJoe in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata in an All Atlantic City Dream Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue and the latest from Ricky Starks.

